Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem Reveal Their Eid Plans; Details Inside

Until last year, Huma Qureshi and her brother, Saqib Saleem’s Mumbai house was buzzing with festivities on Eid. Every year, their parents would fly down from Delhi during the month of Ramzan to celebrate the festival together. However, this time, due to the nationwide lockdown, Huma Quereshi and her brother Saqib Saleem will be exchanging Eid greetings with their loved ones virtually instead. In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem spoke about their Eid plans for the day.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's Eid plans

Even though she is not able to be with her family today, Huma Qureshi is not complaining. She also added that although this year there will be no Eid namaz or shopping for new clothes, their spirits are still soaring like always. Huma Qureshi also explained how the festival of Eid is all about togetherness and how this Eid will help one to rediscover the meaning of the same. She also added that as long as one remembers the spirit of the festival of sharing and being a part of each other’s happiness, one will be fine.

Saqib Saleem also agreed with his sister and added that the ongoing tough phase has taught him to be grateful for every little thing in life. He also spoke about how Ramzan is the month for sacrifices and trusting one’s willpower. Saqib Saleem added that even though 2020 has been a tough year, he has truly understood the meaning of the holy month this time.

Looking back at their previous lavish Eid celebrations, Saqib Saleem explained how their mother would be cooking biryani and sheer korma in the morning. Then their friends would come over and the whole group would enjoy the meal together. Saqib Saleem also explained how one can do nothing other than embracing the new normal. He also added how they miss their parents and talk to them every day.

When quizzed about what are their Eid plans for this year, Huma Qureshi was quick to reveal that she will be trying to make her mother's special recipe this year. However, Saqib Saleem aims to pester his sister to follow the recipe step by step. Saqib Saleem hilariously added that he will be doing so that he does not miss his mother nor her delicious food.

The tradition of Eidi will also be quite different this year for Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. The brother-sister duo will be focusing more on giving rather than taking. Saqib Saleem further revealed that they will be giving food and basic supplies to the needy this year.

