Bhumi Pednekar To Sai Pallavi; Divas' Pics With Their Mothers That Won The Internet

Despite having tedious schedules, several divas in the film industry make time for their parents, cherishing some great family time. Bhumi Pednekar, Sai Pallavi, Mouni Roy amongst others time and again share pictures with their mothers, that take over the internet in no time. Here's a look at the stars' photographs with their mother's that speak volumes of their unconditional love.

Bhumi Pednekar

On her mother's birthday, Bhumi Pednekar penned down a heartwarming note for the former. Sharing a slew of cuddly pics with her 'best friend', the Sonchiriya actor captioned the post saying, "My dearest birth giver, best friend, biggest critic, unconditional love giver, handyman, teacher, confidante, a partner in crime and my GOD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Sai Pallavi

Actor Sai Pallavi's Instagram feed is filled with endless photos with her mom. Right from their trips, to the celebrations, Pallavi shares it all. The Padi Padi Leche Manasu actor calls her mother 'The love of her life'.

Mouni Roy

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a pretty picture with her mother on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The duo is seen donning elegant sarees and posing for the camera. The caption read, "My home and my world."

Sara Ali Khan

Back In December 2019, Sara Ali Khan penned down a beautiful note for her mom- Amrita Singh. The Simmba star wrote, "My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension." Not to miss Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim's cute family portraits that define togetherness.

Raashi Khanna

World Famous Lover actor Raashi Khanna's post for her mother on 'Mother's day' is nothing but adorable. "The strength of your being, the pearls of your wisdom and the unconditional love you bestow bring so much peace in my life.. You are my greatest strength," wrote Raashi for her mom. Check out.

Kriti Sanon

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kriti Sanon shared a then and now picture with her mother. She also penned a long sweet note that read, "Then & Now! Happy Mother’s Day Mumma! Since you can’t take me piggyback anymore, I just want you to know that your warm cuddles and your smile make my heart equally happy. I love you." Take a look.

Alaya F

Alaya F's Instagram feed has many pictures lined up with her mother Pooja Bedi. Only recently, Alaya shared an adorable picture with her mom on her birthday. She captioned the post saying, "Happy birthday Mama! Love you lots." Pooja Bedi gushed to comment on her post and said, "Love u soooooo much my amazing baby girl. For all the effort. Care. Heart and oodles of love u always surround me with."

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan's pictures storm the internet in no time. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Alia shared a cute pic with the latter, in which the duo is seen all snuggled up in bed. Bhatt's caption to the post read, "my safe place.. love you mama."

