Huma Qureshi Awaits End Of Lockdown, Reveals How She'll Dance When It Happens; WATCH

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi has made her fans' day much brighter with the happy vibes in her latest Instagram update. The actor has shared a throwback video where she can be seen breaking into a dance after finishing a phone call. Through the caption, she shared her resolution to celebrate in a similar manner when she hears of the lockdown being lifted which many can totally relate to.

She wrote, "This is how I shall dance when I hear that there is lockdown no more!! Vo call kab aayega #dreaming #lockdown #socialdistancing #fun #staypositive #spreadjoy #spreadcheer #dance #HQ #happyvibes #oldvideos".

The quirky post made her fans and followers pour their hearts for the cheer and positivity that it brought as they commented with laughing emojis and resonated her thought of celebrating the end of the dreadful lockdown. Many of Huma's friends from the industry also commented by cheering her on. While director Farah Khan asked her to save the dance for when the vaccine for coronavirus is found, her co-star in the upcoming Netflix film Army Of The Dead, Dave Bautista, wrote 'Go Huma! Go Huma! Go Huma!'.

The actor recently took to social media to reveal a list of things that she aims to do during the lockdown period including almost everything starting from waking up early and practising 20 minutes of meditation each day. She captioned the post thanking the COVID warriors, "While I type this I am also aware that how lucky I am to have so much abundance in my life. I pray for the homeless, the needy, the afflicted, and I thank all our the doctors and medical staff, our police, our cleaners and everyone who is on the frontlines of this national emergency".

What's next for Huma Qureshi?

The Badlapur actor will be seen next in Zack Snyder's American thriller film Army Of The Dead along with actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and others. Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of Geeta in this Netflix film originally touted as a sequel to Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead. The plot revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film is reportedly going to be available on the OTT platform in the winter of 2020.

Huma will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the ZEE5 series Ghoomketu featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The show is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform on May 22, 2020.

