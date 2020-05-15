Bhumi Pednekar Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore Black Saree Better?

Bhumi Pednekar believes that fashion is nothing but wearing what is comfortable and also sporting clothes that make you feel confident. She is also a brand ambassador of a fashion label. In one of her interviews, Bhumi Pednekar has confessed to being a shopaholic as well.

Similarly, another star who is always praised for her fashion is Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with a news agency, Kangana Ranaut had once said that she was judged for her fashion sense in the initial phase of her career, something which she overcame gradually by "grooming" herself. She said that she is not fashion conscious but likes to be well dressed. Here’s who among the two actors wore the black saree better. Read ahead to know more

Bhumi Pednekar or Kangana Ranaut: Who wore the black saree better?

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a black colour chiffon saree, with a shimmery black border. The blouse of the saree is shimmery and has a deep V-neck, is sleeveless and backless. Bhumi has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude makeup.

In comparison with Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut has worn a complete shimmery black saree, with a plain sleeveless black blouse. She has worn a white and green colour, ethnic choker and has carried a black shimmery handbag. Kangana has made a retro hairstyle, giving her hair a puffy look. Kangana Ranaut has applied nude makeup and a winged eye-liner. Whose look did you like more?

