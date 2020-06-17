Bhumi Pednekar Or Kashmera Shah: Who Wore The Layered Bandeau Dress Better?

Along with being an amazing actor, Bhumi Pednekar is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. We recently came across a picture of her in which she flaunted her black and white layered short dress.

It has been observed that Kashmera Shah also styles her outfits with unique fashion sense and makes sure to make heads turn with her stylish appearances. This time, Kashmera Shah donned a stunning black dress formal dress with white detailed shirt just amazingly, similarly like Bhumi Pednekar.

So, let’s have a look at Kashmera Shah and Bhumi Pednekar’s stunning and stylish black and white outfit look, and decide who wore it better?

Bhumi Pednekar Or Kashmera: Who donned black and white shirt outfit better?

Bhumi Pednekar in this black and white chic-style outfit-

Bhumi Pednekar, since the beginning of her career, appears to have been influenced by a distinctive sense of fashion that has helped her choose outfits that compliment her body. She nailed it in this formal wear with a black and white coloured layered designed short dress. She was wearing an uber-chic white shirt, black dress apparel which had a detailed bow knot giving major refined fashion goals to her fans.

The Pati, Patni aur Woh actor looks comfortable in this easy to style outfit which she paired with a fresh pair of Jimmy Choo stilettoes. Her hairstyle was a middle-parted half-tied style along with her make up with brown-tones. Bhumi Pednekar rounded off her look with silver hoop earrings and radiant look.

Kashmera Shah in this layered bandeau outfit-

Kashmera Shah opted for a white shirt, a black over-layered dress which looked super stylish on her. She donned it in her best stylish way and gave major fashion goals. Her black and white formal style one-piece outfit comprising of V-neck style of the black over-layered dress. Kashmera Shah paired her outfit with minimal accessories comprising of stylish feather long earrings and a ring in one hand.

Her hairstyle was stunning middle-parted, loose curly tress which made her look more elegant. Along with minimal jewellery, Kashmera Shah complimented her look with nude makeup and pink lipstick with smokey eyes. Have a look here at Kashmera Shah in this black and white stylish formals which she wore for an event.

