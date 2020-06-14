Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti, Or Zareen Khan: Who Styled Maroon Jumpsuit Better?

Be it any event, Bollywood and TV personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning attires from designer stores. All the B’Town and Television industry divas are well-known for their fashion sense and style statement that they update as per the new trends. They pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer attires effortlessly along with the prettiest accessories makes them look perfect. Here is a fashion off between Bhumi Pednekar, Zareen Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti who opted for a similar maroon coloured jumpsuit for their respective events.

Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti, or Zareen Khan, who rocked in these maroon jumpsuit better?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar donned this dazzling maroon jumpsuit for Streax interview and ramp walk. The dress had a plunging deep neck making solid fashion statements at the event. Bhumi opted for a netted body con jumpsuit with was a full sleeves outfit. Bhumi Pednekar paired her stylish attire with big hoop earrings and black belly heels. Her hairstyle was done by a Streax professional and her attire also had sequin and beads embellishments on the front side of the attire. Here is Bhumi Pednekar in this maroon jumpsuit.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan is wearing a stunning maroon jumpsuit for an event making her fashion statement look bold and beautiful. She opted for a maroon shimmery jumpsuit which was a pack-neck, medium sleeves attire. Zareen Khan’s middle-parted straightened hairstyle with some strands on the face made her look dazzling. Zareen Khan accessorised her dress with simple yet elegant stud pearl earrings and a delicate bracelet. She complimented her jumpsuit look with heavy make-up comprising of maroon lipstick which embraced her look matching up with her outfit. Zareen Khan ended her look with cream coloured belly heels. Have a look here at her pic-

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti wore a Nikhita Tandon maroon jumpsuit that had sequins all over. She paired her outfit with golden coloured foot-covering high heels. Surbhi Jyoti’s apparel had a sensual deep neckline and check full-sleeves pattern. Along with minimum makeup, Surbhi Jyoti looked like a bomb with her deep smokey eyes. Surbhi ended her look with a side-partitioned sleek hairstyle and opted for a beautiful no-accessories at the ITA Awards red carpet. Here is Surbhi Jyoti’s captivating designer maroon jumpsuit look for you.

