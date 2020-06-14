Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti, Or Zareen Khan: Who Styled Maroon Jumpsuit Better?

Quick links:
Be it any event, Bollywood and TV personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning attires from designer stores. All the B’Town and Television industry divas are well-known for their fashion sense and style statement that they update as per the new trends. They pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer attires effortlessly along with the prettiest accessories makes them look perfect. Here is a fashion off between Bhumi Pednekar, Zareen Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti who opted for a similar maroon coloured jumpsuit for their respective events.
Bhumi Pednekar donned this dazzling maroon jumpsuit for Streax interview and ramp walk. The dress had a plunging deep neck making solid fashion statements at the event. Bhumi opted for a netted body con jumpsuit with was a full sleeves outfit. Bhumi Pednekar paired her stylish attire with big hoop earrings and black belly heels. Her hairstyle was done by a Streax professional and her attire also had sequin and beads embellishments on the front side of the attire. Here is Bhumi Pednekar in this maroon jumpsuit.
Zareen Khan is wearing a stunning maroon jumpsuit for an event making her fashion statement look bold and beautiful. She opted for a maroon shimmery jumpsuit which was a pack-neck, medium sleeves attire. Zareen Khan’s middle-parted straightened hairstyle with some strands on the face made her look dazzling. Zareen Khan accessorised her dress with simple yet elegant stud pearl earrings and a delicate bracelet. She complimented her jumpsuit look with heavy make-up comprising of maroon lipstick which embraced her look matching up with her outfit. Zareen Khan ended her look with cream coloured belly heels. Have a look here at her pic-
Surbhi Jyoti wore a Nikhita Tandon maroon jumpsuit that had sequins all over. She paired her outfit with golden coloured foot-covering high heels. Surbhi Jyoti’s apparel had a sensual deep neckline and check full-sleeves pattern. Along with minimum makeup, Surbhi Jyoti looked like a bomb with her deep smokey eyes. Surbhi ended her look with a side-partitioned sleek hairstyle and opted for a beautiful no-accessories at the ITA Awards red carpet. Here is Surbhi Jyoti’s captivating designer maroon jumpsuit look for you.
