Bhumi Pednekar Or Nushrat Bharucha | Who Pulled Sequin Saree Look Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood is known for her outstanding performances in most of her movies. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward for her role with full dedication. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista.

On the same line, the Dream Girl actor always manages to ace her style game with her fashion sense. She is an avid social media user and keeps updating it with her stunning photos. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha donned a stunning Lavender Sequin Saree, which was similar to what Bhumi had worn for an event.

Both the actors, Bhumi and Nushrat were spotted donning beautiful pieces of sequin sarees just perfectly in their own style. The actors were flaunting their Manish Malhotra’s designer sequin sarees which took the heart away from their fans. Let’s have a look at Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha’s sequin saree look, and who wore it better?

Bhumi Pednekar or Nushrat Bharucha: Who wore Sequin Saree better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in Metallic Viridescent Saree Look

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in this metallic viridescent saree by the designer, Manish Malhotra. Bhumi Pednekar donned the attractive sequin work saree with golden exotic work for an event. She completed her look with slightly curly hair and nude makeup. Have a look at Bhumi’s look here-

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Nushrat Bharucha’s Lavender Sequin Saree Look

The actor Nushrat Bharucha was sporting a traditional sequin outfit. The dress donned by the pretty and chic Nushrat Bharucha was a Lavender sequin saree by popular designer Manish Malhotra. She paired the luxe lavender saree with a stylish low back and deep v-style in the front of the blouse with full glamour. Nushrat Bharucha is stunningly rocking the perfect Lilac saree with has just the right sequins and the perfect fall and flows in it. She was also wearing golden gems studded top earrings. Take a look at her picture here-

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

