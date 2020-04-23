Nushrat Bharucha's BTS Pictures Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Bond With Industry Friends

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She is gaining success day-by-day and also in most of Nushrat Bharucha films portraying the best roles. Her movie, Dream Girl was a great success in which Nushrat Bharucha aced the style game with her fashion sense. She is an avid social media user and keeps posting stunning pictures and videos with her co-stars. Some of those co-stars are Ayushmann Khurrana, Raj Kummar Rao, and Guru Randhawa among others. So, here are some funny and amazing BTS videos and pictures of Nushrat Bharucha with her co-stars.

Nushrat Bharucha's BTS pictures on social media

Ayushmann Khurrana

'Dream Girl movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha had released in the year September 2019. The movie is a romantic-comedy-drama based on a dream girl depicted by Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo are really good friends in real life and this is evident in some of her amazing posts. She posted a BTS video with Ayushmann Khurrana which shows Nushrat Bharucha asking him some very hilarious questions about her attire and accessories. Watch this video here-

Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor @ayushmannk… oops co-actress Aayushi 🤪

#BTS #13KoMainTeri

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

Rajkummar Rao

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Chhalaang. Bharucha seems to be excited about the release of the movie. She also posted some beautiful BTS pictures with her co-star Rajkummar Rao which shows her bond with him. Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao also posted a video in which both the stars gave a 'Chhalaang' tip for the students preparing for the exams. Have a look at these BTS videos and pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha.

All The Best To Every Student Appearing For Their Exams!

Take This Chhalaang With Your Best Efforts & Don't Take Stress!

@rajkummar_rao @chhalaangfilm

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

Just have a look at Nushrat’s amazing caption, Clapping my hands and singing “Happy Birthday” for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @rajkummar_rao! Super excited to announce our movie @turramkhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020!

@hansalmehta

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha were seen in a music video together named, ‘Ishq Tera’. She posted some beautiful photos with her co-star Guru Randhawa which shows her amazing bond with him. Here are some adorable BTS photos of Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa together.

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

Image courtesy: @nushratbharucha

