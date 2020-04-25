Nushrat Bharucha Takes 'Lockdown Test' With Mother, Answers Quirky Quarantine Questions

Getting inspired by other celebrities who are taking up the 'compatibility' TikTok challenge, Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha took to her social media and shared a lockdown test video with her mother. The actress who is actively sharing videos of her cooking skills amid lockdown, went for a lockdown test with her mother where the two answered simple questions like, "Who is more active on social media," or "who washes the utensils of the house."

Nushrat Bharucha shares lockdow test video on Instagram

Trying to fight with the boredom amid the lockdown, the actress shared the video on her Instagram page where she along with her mother can be seen answering simple questions related to the household work and their daily routine. The first question that popped up in front of the two was " who is actually enjoying the lockdown" to which the fingers were pointed towards Nushrat's mother who seems to be happy spending time with her family. The next question " who likes to stay at home" just proves that Nushrat is facing a tough time staying at home as she happily points out at her mother who is enjoying.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha's BTS Pictures Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Bond With Industry Friends

Read: Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha: Bollywood Actors Inspiring Your Beach Wardrobe

The next question, "who has maximum control over the television remote" where the fingers were pointed towards Nushrat which signifies how the actress might be spending the entire day watching television. At one point of time, the mother-daughter contradicted each other's answers where the question "who eats most of the munches and sweets" to which the two pointed on each other. Nushrat shared the lockdown test on her Instagram page and wrote, "Baithe Baithe Kya Karein, Karna Hai Kuch Kaam. Shuru Karo #LockdownTest Leke Quarantine Ka Naam! #LockdownDay32."

Several fans of the star flooded the comment section with their beautiful remarks over the video where fans even asked Nushrat to share videos where she can be seen washing utensils of the house. One of the users wrote, "Such cuties both of you." Another user wrote," Waaaa... Apki adaa." A third user poured in his heart for the video and wrote, " like mom like daughter."

Read: Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Called Ayushmann Her 'Dream Girl'

Read: Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha's 'SKTKS' Generated Meme Fest On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.