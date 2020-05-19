Bhumi Pednekar Or Prachi Desai, Who Styled The Grey Formals Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood, is known for outstanding performances in her movies. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicting any role with full dedication. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. So, here is her best picture in which she flaunted her checkered formal outfit. Recently, she was caught in a fashion-faceoff with actor Prachi Desai

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Chic Pants Is Real; Her Pictures Are Proof

Prachi Desai is an Indian Bollywood film and Television actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Rock On. She too has an impeccable fashion sense and is the Endorser, Spokesperson, Brand Ambassador and The Face of Goa Tourism and Neutrogena Products in India.

Both the actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Prachi Desai were spotted donning stylish pieces of grey formal pant-suit set just perfectly in their own style. Bhumi Pednekar and Prachi Desai styled these formal looks from their corporate style file collection which is almost a similar design but different pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in her best stylish way-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Most Stunning Looks In Pant-suits | See Pics Inside

Bhumi Pednekar or Prachi Desai, who wore the grey formal pant-suit better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in this grey checkered formal look-

Bhumi Pednekar's clothes and her style is majorly different and beautiful. In this picture, Bhumi is stunningly showing off her stylish formal look in a unique style. Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a fresh grey colour striped pant-suit in which her trousers are ending at her ankles. Bhumi Pednekar donned the attractive grey check pattern pant-suit which has a long loose edges coat or blazer which. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with slightly loose curly hair at the bottom, minimal nude makeup and high heels. Have a look at Bhumi’s look here-

Prachi Desai’s super stylish grey pyramid pantsuit-

Prachi Desai was sporting a grey stylish blazer formal outfit. The dress donned by the pretty and chic Prachi Desai was a full-sleeve blazer and pants with ankle-length. Her pant-suit set was amazingly paired with the grey blazer with metal detailing and ankle-length trousers. Prachi Desai is rocking in this perfect pant-suit set with a blazer paired with a black t-shirt inside and the perfect hairstyle. She accompanied her look with white coloured high heel sandals along with minimal makeup. Take a look at her picture here-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Is A Big-time Foodie, And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Obsession With Skirts: Check Out Some Of Her Best Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.