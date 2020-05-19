Bhumi Pednekar Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Father, Reminisces Precious Memories Of Him

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram earlier on Tuesday and wrote the most emotional tribute to her late father Satish Motiram Pednekar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Her father, who was a former home and labour minister of Maharashtra, passed away in 2011 due to oral cancer. Bhumi looked back at the precious memories that she had shared with him and penned her deepest love for him as she shared a few photos from her childhood.

Have a look:

"Happy birthday Papa ♥ï¸

I miss you everyday,every minute and every second...

But then,I see you everywhere ...

When I look at myself,my eyes just like yours...

When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ...

When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish.

When we do some good,she says - you both are just like Satish.

When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life .

When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity - ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ - he says .

Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son - ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love .

Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks.

I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice,all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile.

I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams...

I remember every-time you fed me with yours hands...

Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps...

Every-time i manipulated you for the things I want ...

Every-time you pretended like,nothing I said was false ...

Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back...

Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack...

Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime...

Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime ,

And now I know you knew it all,you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short.

Every cricket and football match that we watched...

Every birthday of ours,where you made us feel like we were gods ...

Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from.

You taught us to love all and made us strong.

Every time they say,you both are just like Him.I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become.

#SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou"

Read | 'Bala' actor Bhumi Pednekar learns kathak from her mother amid lockdown

Read | Times when Bhumi Pednekar's fans poured in love for her, leaving her overwhelmed

The tearjerking and overwhelming post garnered hearts of her fans and followers through their likes and comments. Her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Bhumiiiiiii this made me cry yaaaar. Such a champion papa. Big tight hug to you and happppppppyyyy bdayyyy to uncle.". Tahira Kashyap, Anusha Dandekar, Shekhar Kapur also posted their love for the actor through their comments.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar pens sweet note for Vicky Kaushal, says 'can't wait to watch more of you'

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi has an eventful year lined up with her recent cameo appearances in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship as well as Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is gearing up to headline her first solo film Durgavati which is the Hindi remake of director G.Ashok's Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Bhumi will also feature in Alankrita Shrivastava's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Kriti Sanon: Whose chemistry with Kartik entertained the audience most?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.