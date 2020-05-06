Bhumi Pednekar Or Sonam Kapoor; Who Wore Layered Bandeau Dress Better?

A bandeau dress is a piece of clothing comprising of a strip of cloth in appearance. In some types of bandeau clothing, your shoulders are bare. It is a comfortable item of clothing which is ideal to wear in summers. So it is perfect to rock this type of clothing during this time. And given the lockdown and restrictions, you can rock a bandeau dress at your home where you are relaxed.

Several Bollywood actors have also sported a bandeau dress on various occasions. Most notable, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor, who are quite active on their social media, often post pictures of themselves in various outfits. The actors do not shy away from trying new pieces of clothing and make a bold statement every time they don something new. Often they have posted pictures of themselves in a bandeau dress. Take a look at who wore layered bandeau dress below.

Bhumi Pednekar

In the above photo, Bhumi Pednekar is rocking a sleek black and white bandeau dress. The actor is looking elegant and pretty at the same time. She is also wearing a knot for a belt in the photo, which makes her look even prettier. The actor surely knows how to pull off any look and does so well. Bhumi's style has helped inspire her several million followers on Instagram and she never shies away from switching up pieces of clothing. Perhaps this is why fans look up to her for fashion goals.

Sonam Kapoor

In the above photo, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in the same setting of a black and white coloured bandeau dress. The actor looks sleek and stylish. Sonam Kapoor's charm is other-worldly and the actor manages to good in almost every outfit she wears. She has also gained an elite status in fashion because of her incredible sense of style and fashion. Sonam is always at the peak of her fashion game.

