Sonam Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Mausam' Was Pankaj Kapoor's Directorial Debut

The 2011 film Mausam was a dream project for Shahid Kapoor and his father, Pankaj Kapoor, who directed the movie. One of the most heartwarming and endearing films, Mausam’s cast included Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The plot of the film shed light on several real-life scenarios and the problems people of different communities face. It also showed religious conflicts and misunderstandings that create obstacles for lovers of different faiths. The two lovers (Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor) in the film must overcome all odds to be together. The making of the film took more time than expected, and the film tanked at the box office. Keep reading to know trivia about the film Mausam.

Pankaj Kapoor made his singing debut by singing live at Mausam’s music success party.

Pankaj Kapoor, who is quite a musician himself, has contributed immensely to the film’s music.

Shahid Kapoor promoted Mausam by joining the MET department for an entire day as a weather forecaster.

By flying the multirole jet fighter aircraft F-16 in the film, Shahid Kapoor became the only actor to fly the machine.

The marketing team of the film wanted to launch its music in London. But they had to cancel it due to riots in the city.

Reportedly, a few of the night scenes of ‘Mausam’ were shot at ND Studios, Mumbai, where the streets of Scotland were re-created.

The film was shot in various places of Nepal, Edinburgh, Switzerland, and Gwalior.

The film was expected to be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival but had to be cancelled just a day before the scheduled premiere.

The first film in which the father-son duo of Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor worked together.

Actor Pankaj Kapoor marked his directorial debut with ‘Mausam’.

Shahid Kapoor, who played the role of an air force pilot, went to Begumpet which is on the outskirts of Hyderabad to get trained to fly planes. He also learned the mannerism and characteristics of pilots.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor which was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Now the actor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind along with Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Shome Makhija.

