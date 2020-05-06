Sonam Kapoor's Cute Childhood Pic Along With Sister Rhea Kapoor Makes Anand Ahuja Swoon

Sonam Kapoor is currently in New Delhi along with husband Anand Ahuja as they were unable to return home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. It seems the eldest Kapoor sibling is missing her sister and brother, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and husband Anand Ahuja knows all about it. Anand thus shared a picture of the two sisters from their childhood on his Instagram.

Little Sonam Kapoor takes Rhea on a ride

Sonam Kapoor's fan club shared a picture from her childhood on their page. They posted a photo of her sitting on a bicycle with little Rhea Kapoor sitting behind her. Sonam Kapoor looks the cutest in her red top along with a denim mini skirt. Rhea is also wearing a denim top as she sits behind Sonam. The Kapoor sisters are sporting two cute ponytails as well. The fan club called the two sisters 'Sneaker lovers'. The two can be seen wearing sneakers in the photo.

Anand shared this picture on his Instagram story. He added heart eyes emoji to the story, indicating that he liked the picture very much. The childhood pictures of celebrities are some of the most favourites ones when it comes to their fans. It is like a peak to their past and their innocence. Sonam Kapoor has been spending her time during the quarantine along with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor had also previously shared a cute selfie with Anand after eating some cookies.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor had taken to her Instagram to express her thoughts about the 'Bois Locker Room' incident that has been trending on social media. Sonam reshared a lot of posts and pictures that talk about the same topic. She wrote that the boys should be ashamed as the whole incident shows how there is also negligence on the part of their parents.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of singer Adele on her story. The actor praised Adele for her wonderful transformation. She claimed that it was commendable. Sonam Kapoor also added that she cannot wait to get some new music from Adele.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor. She starred alongside the South Indian youth icon Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Shoaib Ahmed, and Udit Arora along with Pankaj Dheer. The movie was based on a book written by the Indian writer Anuja Chauhan.

