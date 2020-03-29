The Debate
'Time To Stand Together': Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Pledge To Contribute To PM CARES

Bollywood News

On Sunday, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have declared their contribution to the Prime Minister's CARES fund for the citizens in need.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajkummar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Penekar have stepped forward with their assistance in providing relief to the vulnerable and distressed families who have lost their livelihoods due to the national lockdown. The rampant spread of the novel coronavirus in India has caused all industries to cease operations until the crisis is averted. This has, in turn, cut off the family incomes and sustainability of many homes across the nation.

While the Stree actor has done his bit by contributing an undisclosed amount to the relief funds organized by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Bhumi has vowed to support with 'supplies, food and essentials'.

Have a look:

Read | Rajkummar Rao turns chef for Patralekhaa, enjoys appetizing meal during COVID-19 lockdown

Read | When Bhumi Pednekar showed her concern for the environment

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to donate for the needy who have been affected during the current global crisis. Earlier on Saturday, Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crore for the cause of providing essential amenities to the needful amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan also pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to the PM CARES fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's fund.

Read | Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar urge fans to 'stay at home' during 21-day national lockdown

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is chaired by PM Modi and the  Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Read | Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar urge people to stay home

 

 

