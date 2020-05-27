Bhumi Pednekar To Nia Sharma, Celebrity-inspired Festive Looks To Try And Glam Up Right

Bollywood celebrities are known to give major fashion inspiration with the kind of looks they carry or the kind of outfits they select for a particular occasion. Be it an event or festival, celebrities never fail to update their fans with new styles and trends. Here are a few celebrity festive looks to try.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar kept it elegant with minimal effort as she wore a floral printed kurta and paired it with a long shrug of the same print. The actor's look is completed with oxidised jewellery that is a choker neckpiece and earrings. For her makeup, she kept it glammed up following a nude makeup palette and completed her look with a sleek hairdo.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma opted for a glam festive look. The actor is seen wearing a mesh ensemble with long jhumkas. For makeup, she went for smokey eyes, winged eyeliner and nude lips. Nia Sharma's look was completed with a middle-parted low bun.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha followed the traditional road and kept a classic look for the festival. She wore a pink saree with a golden border paired with a green blouse. She accessorised her look golden choker style neckpiece, long earrings, golden bangles and a maang teeka. Richa Chadha's makeup balanced the whole look as she followed a nude makeup palette with pink lip colour.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja looked adorable as she wore a floral ethnic ensemble for her festive look. Her dupatta was draped on her head that enhanced her look even more. She accessorised her look with a layered necklace and earrings. Sonam completed her look with smokey eyes and red lip colour.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wore a pink ethnic ensemble for the festival. The actor wore a pink kurta with a white border and paired it with a pink skirt. The dress was embroidered with white floral print and completed with a pink dupatta. She kept it all glammed up with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. Her look was completed with loose wavy curls and white kolhapuri footwear.

