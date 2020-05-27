Bhumi Pednekar Raises Awareness About The Uttarakhand Forest Fire; See Post Here

Bhumi Pednekar is a popular Indian film star known for her films like Bala, Dum Lagake Haisha and more. Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram story to share a couple of photos of the Uttarakhand forest fire. The Saand Ki Aankh actor shared 4 pictures of the forest fire and also added three hashtags, #UttralkhandForestFire, #ClimateWarrior and #ClimateEmergency.

This is a great way to inform all her followers about the current situation of our world’s natural environment. Bhumi Pedenkar's Instagram is followed by a huge number of people, thus uploading a story about the Uttarakhand forest fire will surely inform her viewers and help to raise awareness about the country's natural disasters. Read more to know about the Uttrakhand forest fire.

Source: Bhumi Pedneklar Instagram

About Uttrakhand Forest fire

Other than the deadly coronavirus, the state of Uttrakhand is currently facing a lot of problems since the massive forest fire began. For the past four days, Uttarakhand has been burning up as a huge wildfire destroys different regions of the state. Since 2020 began, the state has reportedly already faced around 46 wildfires that have taken a toll on more than 51.34 hectares of forest land.

Currently, the forest department has given an estimated figure of around â‚¹ 1.32 lakh worth of the losses due to the wildfires spread throughout various parts of the state. Kumaon region of the state has already witnessed 21 instances of forest fires while the Garhwal region has already seen 16. Two people have already lost their lives to these deadly wildfires, while another person has been reported to be injured.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the Bollywood industry in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, she has given the audience a set of some outstanding films. These include hits such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film released in February 2020 and received a mixed review from the audience. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

