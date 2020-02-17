Bhumi Pednekar Is A Sight To Behold In All-black Ethnic, See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her amazing range of on-screen characters. She is also a fashion enthusiast and a style icon. From slaying casual tees to beautiful ethnic dresses, Bhumi Pednekar has always upped the fashion game for her peers. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's best of black ethnic wears.

Bhumi Pednekar rocks black ethnic wear

Here, Bhumi Pednekar has aced the traditional look in black sequinned lehenga. She teamed the shimmery lehenga with similar coloured dupatta. Opting for minimal makeup, the actor completed her look with huge classic jhumkas.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor rocked a monotone silk saree in this post. Bhumi Pednekar teamed up the silk black saree with a similar shade blouse. She opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. She went for nude lip shade and golden smokey eye makeup.

Gracing Princess Diana inspired outfit for Lakme Fashion Week, Bhumi Pedenekar was styled by Shehla Khan. She donned a fairy tale gown with a mixture of ethnic touch. The black lehenga was paired with a silver high neck blouse. Bhumi glamoured the look with pearl jewellery.

In this ethnic look, Bhumi Pednekar draped a simple black saree with silver embroidery. The saree's border was embedded with silver pearls and designer embroidery. She opted for a middle partition hairstyle and went for a subtle makeup look.

