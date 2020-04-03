Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Ooze Glamour In Sequinned Outfits, See Pics

Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have often turned up the heat with their bold style film. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have always managed to bag praises from the fashion police on the internet. Be it a casual or glamorous look, these divas never shied away to flaunt their toned figure. Interestingly, the duo has tried sequinned gown too, but with a little twist. Read on to know who pulled the sequinned look better.

Sequined gown: Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha

Bhumi Pednekar

Be it in film or outfits, Bhumi Pednekar always tries to experiment. For an award function night, the Saand Ki Aankh actor looked bold and stunning as she picked up a pink cross-over neckline sequined gown. Her nude makeup, side-parted wavy-hair and statement earrings complimented her overall attire. Her appearance was sleek and elegant. Take a look below:

Nushrat Bharucha

The Dream Girl actor shined like a diamond in a silver mermaid gown. Her strapless fitted gown perfectly highlighted her toned figure. With her subtle makeup and minimal jewellery, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor looked elegant and classy. Her messy wavy-hair and red lipstick caught many eyeballs. Check out her look below:

What's next in their kitty?

Talking about the work front of the duo, Bhumi was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Durgavati and Takht. Meanwhile, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming flick Chhalaang. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

