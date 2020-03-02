Bhumi Pednekar Aced Regional Dialects To Perfection In THESE Movies

Bhumi Pednekar is known for pouring her heart and soul into every character she plays. She has proved her acting prowess and dedication for the role with every movie. The actor is always ready to go a step forward in preparing for her role. She is popular for her bold and courageous roles in the film industry. She always surprises her fans with her impeccable portrayals of characters. Here is a list of her films where she aced regional dialects for a character.

Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar played the character of Indumati Tomar in the film. The film is set in the Chambal valley. The film’s dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect. The action drama featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Bhumi Pednekar played her character with perfection as well as aced the Bundeli dialect in the film.

Bala

In Bala, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the character of Latika. She is a friend of the protagonist played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is set in Kanpur and the characters have a unique Kanpuriya accent. As Bhumi is playing the character of a dark-skinned girl, she wins the hearts of her fans by delivering some of the most powerful dialogues in the film.

Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar is seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh. The biographical drama is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is based on the lives of sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film saw Taapsee and Bhumi play the characters twice their age on screen. They had to play the characters with a specific regional dialect. Audiences and critics praised the movie for its subject and the lead pair’s acting skills.

