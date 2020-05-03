Bhumi Pednekar Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Feather Detailed Outfit Better?

Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar and global icon Priyanka Chopra are two of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actors are known for their social media influence as well as their fashion sense. Both the actors are credited for having a great screen presence. Both Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra have a loyal fan base who often compliment the actors for their style statements.

Incidentally, both Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra wore the feather dress on separate occasions. The Bollywood actors nailed the look to perfection and carried off the look with utmost grace. While they both looked divine in the outfit, netizens compare their looks to choose who wore it better. Take a look at their pictures here:

Bhumi Pednekar’s photos

Bhumi Pednekar wore a silver-coloured heavily sequinned feather detailed gown to one of the prestigious award functions. The gown, designed by Ziad Nakad looked exceptional on the actor. Bhumi Pednekar complemented the attire by accessorising the outfit with a pair of dangling earring and tying her hair up in a stylish updo. She added bright maroon coloured lipstick to add contrast to the look.

Priyanka Chopra’s photos

Priyanka Chopra wore a white coloured printed detailed mini dress along with a faux fur coat and some. The dress designed by Georges Chakra looked great on the actor as she nailed her bachelorette party in the attire. She left her hair open and wore a pair of white stilettoes to complete the look. Priyanka Chopra wore a contrasting red lipstick to complement the look.

Bollywood actors in feather detailed gowns

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra other Bollywood actors too have caught on with the trend of feather detailed gown. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor wore a white coloured feather detailed gown by designer brand Ralph & Russo. Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani also sizzled in a yellow coloured feather detailed gown for a magazine shoot.

Another leading lady, Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in a pink coloured feather detailed down. The actor wore the gorgeous Georges Chakra designed dress at an award function. Cocktail actor Diana Penty wore the feather detailed gown at the Cannes Film Festival last year. She wore the Atelier Zuhra designer dress with some dramatic eye makeup and a pair of clear heels.

