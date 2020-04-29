Bhumi Pednekar’s Highest Grossing Movies To Add To Your Watch-list

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Hindi film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), and hasn’t looked back since. Having been a part of some critically acclaimed movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sandh Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Bhumi has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry. Bhumi Pednekar has time and again proved her versatility in the acting industry. Here are the highest-grossing movies of Bhumi Pednekar. Read ahead to know more-

Bhumi Pednekar’s highest grossing movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home. To win back her love and respect, he heads out on a journey to fight against the backward society. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a small-town yet educated and strong-headed woman in the movie. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha did extremely well at the box-office. The movie entered the ₹100 crores club, reportedly earning ₹186.42 crores in India and ₹311.5 crores worldwide.

Bala (2019)

Bala is an Amar Kaushik’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie also cast Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes up with the situation. In this movie, Bhumi Pednekar plays the character of a small-town dark shade girl, who is always underestimated because of the colour of her skin. However, despite the society trying to put her down, she doesn’t forget her value and doesn’t agree to settle for less than what she deserves. Bala did very well at the box office. The movie entered the ₹100 crores club, reportedly earning ₹109.88 crores in India.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a Mudassar Aziz’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The plot of the film revolves around Chintu Tyagi is an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a small town and a very innocent wife who gets cheated on by her husband. However, she makes sure that her husband pays for what he has done and gets him back on track. Pati Patni Aur Woh did good at the box-office, reportedly earning ₹82 crores in India.

