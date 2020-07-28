Bhumi Pednekar Promotes 'environmental Consciousness' On World Nature Conservation Day

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to post a few pictures of various famous places in India. Through the posts, the actor illustrated what these places would look like if they were greener and healthier. She put up a little note along with these illustrations, explaining why people need to focus on bringing about a change in their surroundings.

Bhumi Pednekar on greener surroundings

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to throw some light on the importance of taking care of our natural environment. She posted pictures of places like Taj hotel, Howrah bridge, Delhi Metro, Marine Drive, Manali Bridge, and a historic structure, in order to promote a greener environment.

In these pictures posted, she has added artificial greenery with the help of animated grass, flowers, and trees, in order to show her followers how beautiful these places would look if they had a green environment. The illustrations have been gaining a lot of appreciation as people agree with the idea of greener and more natural surroundings.

In the captions for these illustrations, Bhumi Pednekar has mentioned how we must let nature grow and breathe. She has also asked her followers to imagine clean and green wold where everyone can live happily.

She has also mentioned that it is extremely important to protect what nature gives us. She has also added that it is time for people to become more environmentally conscious by changing daily habits.

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active in spreading awareness about climate change and its adversities. Previously, the actor had posted about India’s youngest climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam. She posted a video of the activist along with a note that spoke about her work so far.

Bhumi Pednekar has mentioned in the caption for the post that Licypriya Kangujam is from Manipur and has worked extensively towards spreading awareness about climate change.

She has also mentioned that the young girl has won a number of prestigious awards including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children’s award and World Children Peace award, amongst others. The actor has also mentioned that the little activist has created a survival kit for the future in order to curb air pollution. Have a look at the post on Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

