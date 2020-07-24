Bhumi Pednekar Sweats It Out In The Gym As She Burns Her Birthday Cake Calories; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday on July 18. The actor celebrated it at home and even had a cake for her special day. However, it seems that Bhumi is worried about the number of calories she put on post gobbling down the delicious chocolate cake. In a recent workout video, she is all set to burn those birthday cake calories. Here's what the video is about.

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday cake calories are all set to burn

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi recently posted a workout video. The actor can be seen toiling away with her gym equipment, determined to lose those extra calories from her birthday cake. She is lifting weights, doing squats and working on a number of postures with the dumbells.

Bhumi is dressed in a grey gym tank top and black slacks. Adding a caption to the post, she said, "Birthday cake 🎂

Burn day 1 @thecoreindia ❤️". The 'day 1' in the caption only seems to indicate that a lot more such calorie-burning sessions are on the way. Take a look at the video here:

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Joins Hands With India's Youngest Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar's birthday seemed to be filled with cake and balloons, the very mandates of a birthday party. In the caption to the post, she talked about feeling overwhelmed with the love and wishes that came her way on her birthday. She also listed down the things which made her happy. Take a look:

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video Of Underwater Dancer, Calls Him 'The Reel Aquaman'

On the work front, Bhumi last appeared in the haunted movie, Bhoot: Part 1- The Haunted Ship. However, her's was a guest appearance while Vicky Kaushal was the lead in it. The movie released just before the nationwide lockdown. Her last big appearance in the theatres was in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also starred Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

Bhumi has a host of movies coming up. She will star in Durgavati where she will play a cop in the female-centric movie. Directed by Ashok G., the movie also stars Arshad Warsi and Mahi Gill. Bhumi will also be seen in Badhaai Do along with Rajkummar Rao and Mr Lele along with Varun Dhawan.

Besides this, Bhumi will also appear in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The movie is based on Mughal emperor Aurangazeb's accession to the throne. In the movie, Bhumi will essay the role of Roshanara Begum, the sister of Aurangzeb. The rest of the cast includes Anil Kapoor (Shah Jahan), Vicky Kaushal (Auragazeb), Ranveer Singh (Dara Shukoh), Alia Bhatt (Dilras Banu Begum), Kareena Kapoor (Jahanara Begum) and Janhvi Kapoor (Nadira Banu Begum). The movie is expected to release during 2020 Christmas.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stunning Pic, Varun Dhawan Thinks She Is 'fire'

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Gets B’day Wish From Karanvir Bohra’s Twins, Says ‘my Heart's Melting’

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': A List Of Awards The Film Received

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.