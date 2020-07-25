'Dil Bechara': Bhumi Pednekar 'can't Stop Tearing Up' As She Watches Sushant's Last Film

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and stated that she was ‘overwhelmed’ after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara. Bhumi on her social media account wrote that the movie makes her ‘tear up’ thinking about her Sonchiriya co-star. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide just a month prior to the release of his film, Dil Bechara.

ALSO READ: 'Dil Bechara' Review: Sushant-Sanjana Are Charming In Each Frame Of This Melancholic Drama

In the social media post, Bhumi Pednekar wrote that she was ‘full of emotions’ and that she has ‘never experienced something so 'weirdly painful’. In the post, she mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput has left behind a treat for his fans while talking about his movie Dil Bechara. She also complimented debut director Mukesh Chhabra for making the film.

Bhumi Pednekar watches Dil Bechara

ALSO READ: Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Sparks Emotional Meltdown Among Fans; Shower Love & Blessings

Bhumi Pednekar, in the post, also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut with the film. She also wrote that the world of Sanjana’s Kizzy and Sushant’s Manny is 'full of love'. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara currently has a rating of 9.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Bala actor further wrote that she was “full of emotions, overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What the last dance. What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput.” [sic] She also wrote, “@castinochhabra so well done @sanianasanohi96 welcome to the movies. Kizzy, Manny and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film, full of love @foxstarhindi @disnevplushotstar #dilbechara.” [sic]

ALSO READ: 'With A Heavy Heart': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Introductory Clip Goes Viral

Just two days prior to the release of Dil Bechara, Bhumi Pednekar to her social media account and urged her fans to tune in to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. In the post, she said that it breaks her heart to see that fans of the actor should come together to make his final act 'one to remember'.

She wrote, “It breaks my heart saying this... Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput. Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).” [sic]

ALSO READ: 'One Last Time': Ankita Lokhande Pens Post Minutes Before Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.