Bhumi Pednekar Urges People To Shun Single-use Plastic To 'make The World Better'

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar has dipped her toes in the Bollywood film industry with her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Bhumi Pednekar is just six years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following, as her recent movies have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Known for spreading social messages through her films like Bala and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar has now taken social media platforms by storm with her recent Instagram post. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Rocks These Manish Malhotra Sarees In Style; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar on plastic usage

As plastic is composed of major toxic pollutants, it has the potential to cause significant harm to the environment in the form of air, water, and land pollution. As the world’s population continues to grow, the accumulation of these toxic products is on a new-high and the global society is facing several consequences. While NGOs and the government are trying their every bit to increase awareness on the over-usage of plastic, it seems like the Bollywood film industry is not lagging behind.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Can't-Wait To Start Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Takht'

Recently, actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle to create a stir of change on social media. The actor shared a picture of herself sipping a drink with reusable straw. Pednekar captioned the image as, "Every day is a new day ✨ And life is all about those baby steps. Am trying to use no #SingleUsePlastic, you should too :) Together we can make this world better ✌🏼 #HappyMonday #ReusableStraws #goodmorning #hello". Take a look at the picture shared by Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Says She Feels Both Pressured And Excited About Durgavati

Fans react:

wow wow👌🏻👌🏻👈👈 — arbin (@arbin80352622) January 20, 2020

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Is 'hugely Humbled' For The Opportunity To Work In Period Drama 'Takht'

(Promo Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.