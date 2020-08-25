Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video Of Her Doing Garbage Segregation, Says 'clean It Up'

Bhumi Pednekar recently posted a video where she is seen cleaning a public place as a climate warrior. The video showcases a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar sorting out the waste as she picks up plastic waste for separation. In the video, a huge amount of garbage can be seen and a lot of people are seen helping Bhumi Pednekar in the garbage segregation process. In one shot of the video, the actor is seen listening to the speech given by one of her team members.

Dressed in black with black sunglasses and blue gloves, Bhumi Pednekar called herself a ‘climate warrior’. The actor also urged fans to clean and indulge in such activities as she ended her caption with words, “Clean it up”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Bhumi Pednekar’s video while some of them pointed out that she is not wearing a mask while garbage segregation. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram video.

About Bhumi’s 'Climate Warrior' initiative

Bhumi is an environmentally conscious person who has taken up climate change as a cause for fellow Indians to raise awareness. Bhumi initiated an online and offline ‘Climate Warrior’ campaign to unite Indian people to help protect the environment. The actor is fighting for sustainability and says it is vital to saving the environment.

Climate Warrior is an initiative that focuses on raising awareness about the impending crisis. As defined by Bhumi, with Climate Warrior, many climate activists will be given a forum to address sustainability and environmentally sustainable living choices. In a social media video, Bhumi Pednekar explained the initiative to her followers. Take a look below:

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen playing the lead role in director G. Ashok's horror thriller, titled Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

In addition to Durgavati, Pednekar will also play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's comedy film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in an upcoming comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie, Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

