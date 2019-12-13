Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani,Bhumi Pednekar To Lead Shashank Khaitan's Next Titled 'Mr.Lele'

Varun Dhawan's next film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is reportedly titled Mr.Lele. The movie is expected to feature actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles opposite Varun Dhawan. As per reports, the title of the film has been finalized after considering a number of options for the supposed comedy-drama.

The comedy entertainer will feature the three actors together for the first time. Even though the audience has seen Kiara Advani with Varun Dhawan in a small role in Kalank, the new genre along with the addition of Bhumi Pednekar is expected to give the right twist to their chemistry. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by March 2020. The movie will also mark the third collaboration of actor Varun Dhawan with director Shashank Khaitan as they have previously worked together in Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Read | Varun Dhawan spotted at Shashank Khaitan's office; see pictures

What's next for the actors?

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. He will be seen sharing screen space with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudeva in the film. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020. Varun is currently prepping for his role in his father David Dhawan's film Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Read | Sara Ali Khan's cool reply to Varun Dhawan's playful comment on her pic is a must-read

Kiara Advani was last seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office this year. The actor has a lot of interesting films lined up post the release of Good Newwz. The actor will feature in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

Read | Kiara Advani's fitness and diet secrets will compel you to follow a disciplined routine

Bhumi Pednekar has had an eventful 2019 with three successful films this year. After Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One--The Haunted Ship opposite actor Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar's historical period drama Takht which is expected to release in 2020. The actor has also reportedly been signed for the Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha and Sagar Shirgaonkar's Rajasthani Rani which will hit the floors next year.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar shares Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS moments of 'pure fun and joy', watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.