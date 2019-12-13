Bhumi Pednekar Was Embarrassed And Upset When Her Mother Permed Her Hair; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back hit movies Saand ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. She rose to fame with her dramatic weight gain and loss in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhumi Pedenkar, who is known for her no-makeup looks in reel-life as seen in movies like Bala, Toilet – EK Prem Katha, has always made eyeballs turn in real life with her glamorous avatars.

In an interview with a reputed fashion portal, Bhumi Pednekar revealed the person she took her fashion cues from. Bhumi Pednekar said she always looked up to her mother for any query related to fashion. She spoke about how her mother is her beauty bestie. Bhumi Pednekar further said her mother is a natural beauty. She has learnt a lot from her. All her beauty firsts have been with her mother. For instance, the first time Bhumi Pednekar waxed, her mother did it for her. She also said that over the years, her mother reduced the amount of makeup she wears because her skin reacts to it. However, when Bhumi Pednekar was younger, her mother would go all out wearing makeup.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a real-life incident saying when she was just a kid, once, she was embarrassed by her mother. She remembered watching her get dressed, right from applying lipstick and kohl, to the way her mother wore her hair. However, there was this one time when Bhumi Pednekar’s mother got her hair permed. Bhumi Pednekar had a big problem with it because everyone else’s mother had long hair. Bhumi Pednekar also said that it wasn’t common in India at that time. However, she slowly began to appreciate her style and confidence. Bhumi Pednekar was upset then, but now she has realised that her mother was ahead of her time. She further added that her parents never discouraged her from being passionate about beauty.

What is next in store for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie release on December 6 and is reportedly performing well at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar has some interesting projects lined up. She will be next seen in Bhoot Part one: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma.

