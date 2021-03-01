Bhumi Pednekar Remembers 'true Blue Gem Of A Person' SSR As 'Sonchiriya' Turns 2

Durgamati actor Bhumi Pednekar quite recently expressed her gratitude regarding getting an opportunity to work alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in their first and last film together, which is Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. The film completed two years of its release on March 1. Bhumi Pednekar, in an interaction, spoke about the "restless" nature of the actor and divulged information regarding his on-set behaviour. In addition to the same, the actor also revealed that she had the best time while exchanging notes with her co-star.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 6 Years Of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'; Says 'dreams Do Come True'

Bhumi Pednekar remembers SSR on 2 years of Sonchiriya

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Visits 'Dum Lagake Haisha' Set In Haridwar

On the occasion of 2 years of Sonchiriya, Bhumi, while talking about what Sushant Singh Rajput was like, told Bollywood Hungama that his brilliant mind kept her quite intrigued during the time they filmed for the Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The actor was even quoted saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was a true blue gem of an actor who possessed a restless mind. She added, "We really had the best time on set. His rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our Sonchiriya experience."

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Misses Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On 8 Years Of 'Kai Po Che'

About Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

In addition to Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput has been a part of films such as Chhichore, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che and most notably, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is said to be the late actor's breakout film. Sushant Singh Rajput had entered the Hindi film industry after a successful run as Maanav, one of the lead characters in the Ekta Kapoor-produced soap opera Pavitra Rishta. The soap opera in question made him a household name.

Also Read: As Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards Sushant Singh Rajput Posthumously, Kin Grateful

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra during the early hours of June 14, 2020, in the midst of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sushant Singh Rajput's death was followed by the posthumous release of his swansong, Dil Bechara, based on the best-selling novel The Fault in our Stars written by John Green. The Bollywood adaptation marked the directorial debut of noted casting director Mukesh Chhabra and served as acting debut film in a lead role for actor Sanjana Sanghi. The music of the film by AR Rahman was a runaway success. Dil Bechara released online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.