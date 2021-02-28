Bhumi Pednekar Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Visits 'Dum Lagake Haisha' Set In Haridwar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled some of the amazing memories associated with her debut film Dum Lagake Haisha on its 6th anniversary. The actress who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao in Haridwar could not control herself and visited the shooting place of her 2015 hit film that proved to be a "turning point in her life."

Bhumi Pednekar recalls old memories

The actress who played the role of an overweight girl Sandhya who gets married to Prem took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen reviving old memories while visiting the place where the film was shot in Haridwar. While visiting the place, Bhumi recalled her first shot in the film where which was a phone call conversation with her mother which was played by veteran star Seema Pahwa. While sharing her thoughts on the memories, the actress said that “this is the place where Bhumi the star was born. I can't just forget those 30 days that I spent in this place shooting for the film. I am so emotional while visiting the same house and those memories that are coming back to me.” The actress documented each and every corner of the house while reminiscing old memories attached to the place and giving an account of some to her fans. While captioning the post, she wrote, “A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible.”

Apart from this, the actress also shared a snippet and unseen pictures from the film on her Instagram stories while celebrating the milestone. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha was helmed by Sharat Katariya and was bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma. The film saw Bhumi Pednekar's debut in Bollywood. The fresh pair of Ayushmann and Bhumi and the film’s storyline were loved by the audience, making the film a great success. Ayushmann essayed the role of Prem Prakash Tiwari, who dreams of marrying a beautiful bride but ends up marrying a girl of his parents' choice, Sandhya (Bhumi).

