Bhumi Pednekar Shares Majestic 'location For The Day' From Sets Of 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar has always been an actor who has played diversified roles and has been appreciated for it. She is known for the roles she undertakes and her performances. Recently, it was announced that the actor will be seen in Durgavati which is expected to be a horror film.

Bhumi shares a majestic location for the day from the sets of Durgavati

The actor recently shared a photograph on her Instagram of a beautiful mahal where the crew is expected to be shooting. She titled the image as 'Location for the day'. She later even pointed the camera to the director of the film, G Ashok. While having a light-hearted conversation with the director, Bhumi tells him that she wants her fans to know who the man is behind her upcoming horror flick.

The story of Durgavati revolves around a woman who was interrogated and imprisoned in a haunted house for a corruption case. Earlier, the actor had told a news portal that she feels the film is too challenging and special for her. The film is being produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok.

Meanwhile, the actor has also been roped in for another horror flick titled Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The story of the haunted ship revolves around the real-life story of a couple abandoned on a ship lying static on a beach. Bhumi called the film one of its kind and mentioned that it will be visually stunning to watch.

Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The posters of the film have created a massive buzz among the fans of the actors. According to Bhumi, the film will be a path-breaking movie for the horror genre in India.

