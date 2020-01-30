Bhumi Pednekar Shows Her 'dreamy Mood' In Assamese Traditionals, See Pic

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has attracted and impressed the audience and the critics with her quirky choices of scripts. 2019 turned into an eventful year for the actor as she delivered three back to back hit films at the box-office. Apart from Bhumi's acting skills, her glamour has also left her fans awestruck. Her pictures on social media go viral in no time and fans can't stop gushing around them. Recently, she flaunted her beauty in traditional Assamese attire.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor opted for a red Mekhela Chador, the traditional attire of Assam for women. She also decorated her bun with a red and white flower garland. To keep it more traditional, she paired a golden dudugi neckpiece and earrings. Adding more from her jewellery box, she matched a golden broad-kada. To add the essence of Assam, she posed with a jappi, a traditional cap for Assam for women. She wrote, 'Dreamy / Well #mood'. See the snip below from her boomerang video shared on Instagram's story.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor seems to be in the mood for surprising her fans. A couple of weeks back, her bikini pictures went viral and took the internet by storm. She also bagged appreciation and praise from the critics and the audience for her on-screen appearance in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On the work front, the 30-year-old actor is gearing up for a horror film, Bhoot: Part One - The Hauntedship, along with Vicky Kaushal. The film bankrolled by Dharma Productions is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Apart from this, she recently started shooting in Madhya Pradesh for her upcoming film, titled Durgavati. She will also play a lead character in filmmaker Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The historical drama's star cast also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

