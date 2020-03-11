Bhumi Pednekar Revealed How She Got Over Her Own Heartbreak!

After creating a niche for herself in the Indian fiolm industry with unconventional roles in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar has created a strong screen presence. Her audience loves her relatable as well as strong on-screen portrayals which can be seen through her movie choices since the start of her career. Recently she was also in the news for getting roped in as the lead for the sequel of Badhaai Ho movie opposite Rajkummar Rao. See excerpts from one of Bhumi Pednekar's interviews when she was asked about her breakup.

Bhumi Pednekar's relationship advice on break up

In an interview with a reputed entertainment portal, when Bhumi was asked about how she faced her breakup and got over it, she gave a mature answer saying that she cried a lot to get over her grief but then eventually moved on after a while.

Further on, when she was asked more questions on how she is as a partner in a relationship, she replied that she is a "passionate lover". She also said that she is one of them who prefers a long term relationship as compared to a one night stand. Bhumi also revealed that among her friends, she is the one person who acts as an agony aunt. She says that she goes on solving other's issues and gives advice to all her friends. Bhumi strongly focused on the part that disrespect is the one thing that she can't tolerate in a relationship.

Bhumi Pednekar upcoming movies

Bhumi Pednekar is all set with her back to back releases for the year 2020 with many big-budgeted movies in her kitty. Starting from Bhoot Part One that released this year where she worked opposite Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi will be seen opposite Konkana Sen in the comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Pednekar will also be seen in a horror film where she plays the role of IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan aka Durgavati. Bhumi is all set for the first movie under Dharma Productions that will release in 2020 with Takht opposite many megastars like Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

