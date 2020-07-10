Bhumi Pednekar Prioritises Herself Amid Lockdown, Says 'self-love Is Key To Happiness'

Bhumi Pednekar was used to working in two to three films a year alongside shooting about the same number of projects every year. Ever since she marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pednekar has been working tirelessly with a tight schedule. Now, the actor's spokesperson has confirmed that with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing everyone to stay at home, the Saand Ki Aankh actor has been loving being by herself and has started focusing on things that make her happy.

Bhumi Pednekar says, 'I love Isolation'

In a statement given to the media, Bhumi spoke about her experience during isolation amid lockdown and expressed saying she has learnt one thing about herself during the lockdown and that is she loves isolation and loves being by herself. Pednekar continued saying she saw a lot of people complaining about being bored at home and not getting the opportunity to head out. However, being an extroverted and a highly social person herself, the Bala actor did not experience anything of that sort while she discovered and realised that she prefers isolation over meeting people.

Shedding some light on what did she do all this while, amid lockdown, Pednekar said that she has been reading a lot in isolation and spent the rest of her time with her mother or by herself doing nothing. She also feels that self-love is the key to happiness and that's the reason why she prioritised herself during the lockdown. Elaborating more about the same, the 30-year-old actor said she had prioritised what she feels is important and has also re-educated herself.

However, she shared that her biggest learning has been realising that she loves being alone. She further added saying maybe she has enjoyed being by herself because as an actor she was constantly surrounded by people, be it promotions or a film shoot. She concluded saying an actor's immediate entourage also comprises quite a few people.

Meanwhile, Bhumi was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship which released this year. The actor has multiple upcoming films in her kitty which include Akshay Kumar's Durgavati and Ekta Kapoor's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. While Durgavati's shoot has been halted due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is under post-production.

