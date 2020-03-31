Kangana Ranaut Talks About Celebs Sharing Videos Amid Lockdown, Says 'It's Not A Holiday'

The coronavirus has been taking deadly turns in India. While the ratio of suspected people increases day by day, the Government has been constantly asking people to stay indoors and therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to implement a complete lockdown of 21-days in the country. Recently, Kangana Ranaut while in conversation with a leading magazine voiced her opinion about how she doesn’t prefer Bollywood celebrities posting videos of their workout routines, etc.

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with a leading magazine, said that when film fraternity shared videos of them working out or passing time doing some other activities, it was like comic relief in the first week. However, now when the scientists have informed that this COVID-19 pandemic can turn out to be a community transmission, it is important to be alert rather than taking this as a joke, the actor added. Furthermore, while addressing the Bollywood celebrities, she urged everybody to understand where all of them stand and make people more alert rather than making this quarantine look like a holiday.

Kangana Ranaut also mentioned that since people are staying inside for 21 days, the country will go one year beyond, however, if people aren't alert, nobody would what would be the condition of the whole country. The actor extended her gratitude towards all the doctors, police and the media for their amazing work. Kangana Ranaut informed about her isolation time and said that she has been spending her time reading books. The actor also shared her opinion about migrant workers having a difficult time, how leaders are trying their best to cope up with the situation and all other things that are prevailing in the society right now.

