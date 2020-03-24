Bhumi Pednekar Reveals 'Sonchiriya' Will Always Be At The Top Of Her Filmography

In a span of just five years, Bhumi Pednekar has already carved a niche for herself in the industry by essaying powerful roles. Be it the role of an overweight, confident wife, or a girl refusing to live with her husband for not having a toilet in the house, Bhumi has ensured to leave her mark and give out a strong message through her movies. According to Bhumi Pednekar, the movie Sonchiriya will always be at the top of her filmography.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed that Sonchiriya was a special movie for her. It did not perform well at the Box Office, which is fine according to the actress. Bhumi Pednekar further said that Sonchiriya is that film that has got her a lot of love from viewers. It doesn’t matter if the movie did not do well at the Box Office; it garnered love for her which is more important, she added. The Bala actor also revealed how she picks up a movie for her.

When Bhumi Pednekar is offered a movie, she reportedly asks herself if this is a movie she would want to watch. Further on she follows up this process with another question that whether she wants to be a part of the movie. In the end, when people respond to the movie then she realises that she has done all right. Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned that this questioning process has always worked for the diva. She loves to be true to herself. Bhumi Pednekar also said how she creatively reacts to the material which is childlike. However, she wants to retain this quality of hers.

About Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is a 2019 action movie helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, the movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Sonchiriya unveils a story set in Chambal.

