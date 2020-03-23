Bhumi Pednekar's Instances When She Stole Hearts With Her Goofy Expressions; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar has emerged as one of the most talented leading ladies of Bollywood with her knack for choosing experimental roles. The Saand Ki Aankh actor is also well-known for her humour, and her Instagram handle is proof. Her Instagram feed is full of hilarious pictures and videos of her with her friends and contemporaries. Therefore, here is a roundup of Bhumi Pednekar's funny expressions that show the quirky side of the Bala actor.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar stole hearts with her funny expressions

The "Tomar sisters", Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's photos together during the promotions of Saand Ki Aankh are surely a delight for their fans. At one such promotional event, Pendnekar channelled her bubbly side as she posed with Pannu, sticking her tongue out at the paparazzi. For the event, the actor donned a white shirt over a high-slited skirt along with stilettos.

Yet another photo of the actor sticking her tongue out at the camera as she flaunts her ethnic look. Unlike a lot of influencers, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor undoubtedly does not believe in being pretentious on social media. Pednekar looked stunning in a nude coloured ethnic ensemble paired with statement earrings, smokey eyes, and pink lips.

The love for pouting while clicking a selfie never gets old. Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother on her birthday. In the selfie shared by her, she is seen pouting and winking at the camera as she posed with her mother.

Here is a bonus of Bhumi Pednekar's funny expressions

