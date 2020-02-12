Bhumi Pednekar Proves That She Can Slay In Any Hairstyle, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar has managed to carve a niche for herself in the film industry with her amazing range of on-screen characters. She is also a fashion enthusiast and a style icon. The 30-year-old actor is always up to date with her fashion choices, be it her stunning outfits, the accessories she carries or her hairstyles. Let us take a look at some of the actor's photos with different hairstyles.

Stylish hairstyle inspirations to take from Bhumi Pednekar

Here, Bhumi Pednekar is seen donning a black dress. With hair half-tied, the actor let some hair strains stay loose in the front giving a messy look to the entire attire. That seemed to match perfectly with her dress.

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in this white saree with minimal makeup. The actor let her straight hair loose for this attire and fans couldn't get enough of it, as seen in the comments section. The straight hair rounded off the outfit perfectly.

The Bala actor looks no less than a diva in this monochromatic picture. Her wavy hairstyle complemented her black dress with perfect ease. Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar looked mesmerising in the above picture. With a curly hairstyle, she slayed the unconventional printed dress with a plunging deep neckline. Be it the actor's expression or her curly hairstyle or her beautiful dress, everything was spot on for this look.

