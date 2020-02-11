Sara Ali Khan Has THIS Advice For Girls Who Want To Date Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal is set to release on February 14, 2020, and fans are still buzzing about the movie. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are also using their social media to promote the film. The stars are going all out to promote their fils, and during one such promotional event, Sara was asked to give an advice to girls who want to date Kartik Aaryan. To this, Sara had a very compelling answer. Here is what Sara had to say about it.

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aryan Look Adorable Together In These Photos

Sara Ali Khan’s advice to the girls who want to date Kartik Aaryan:

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sara Ali Khan had some advice for fans who want to date Kartik. She spoke about it during a rapid-fire round. She expressed that if fans want to date Kartik Aaryan, then they should go on Koffee with Karan. The link-up rumours of the lead actors of the film started when Sara Ali Khan in Karan Johar's show confessed that she had a crush on Kartik and would like to date him.

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Show Their Goofy Side In This Hilarious Viral Video | WATCH

After this, Ranveer Singh turned into cupid and was the one who brought the stars together. But in a recent interview, Sara had revealed that she had met Kartik way before Ranveer had helped them meet. Her comment has left fans guessing if Sara is hinting that a new relationship has blossomed after she spoke about Kartik on the show.

In the work front, after Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in films like Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Shows Motherly Care For Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Kaafi Dubli Ho Gayi Ho'

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Feeds A 'Kaafi Dubli' Sara Ali Khan, Receives Full Marks From Netizens

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.