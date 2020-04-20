Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her Shiny Nail Art, Here's How You Can Do It At Home

Bhumi Pednekar, who is practising social distancing and quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, is indulging in a new activity every day to keep herself occupied indoors and also keep her fans enthralled. After a good baking session and pizza making session by concocting various ingredients, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has now indulged in the manoeuvre of painting her nails. Here's a quick guide to getting those perfect shiny nails like Bhumi Pednekar at home.

Here's how you can get perfect nail art like Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar shared a slew of pictures flaunting her pretty nail art. By the looks of it, her nails are coloured with a lavender purple tint and her ring finger is brushed with a coat of silvery shiny hue. Here's a quick guide to painting your nails like Bhumi Pednekar.

Begin with filling your nails perfectly and dusting off the dead layer on your nails

Apply the first coat of purple nail polish, or any colour of your choice

Once it dries, apply a second coat for a better tincture

Take your contrasting shiny nail paint, and brush one coat of it on your ring finger

For the other two fingers, you may use a toothpick or the backside tip of a paintbrush

To get those dots on your nails, try using the back-tip of the paintbrush

Slowly pour drops of nail paint with different sizes (From big to small) for a better look

Once all dried up, coat your nails with transparent nail paint and finish it off

How to do nail art at home

Now that salons are shut, how to do nail art at home to keep your nails neat and presentable is the biggest question. One can easily file their nails at home and apply their preferred choice of nail colours. You can use equipment like needles, sponge, paintbrush, cotton and cello tapes to get the right textures on your nails. For better precision, you can also apply some glue layering your cuticles, so that you cover your nail like a perfectionist. By looking at Bhumi Pednekar's photos, it is quite evident that the Sonchiriya actor has opted for regular go-to nail art.

