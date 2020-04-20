Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her Shiny Nail Art, Here's How You Can Do It At Home

Quick links:
Bhumi Pednekar, who is practising social distancing and quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, is indulging in a new activity every day to keep herself occupied indoors and also keep her fans enthralled. After a good baking session and pizza making session by concocting various ingredients, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has now indulged in the manoeuvre of painting her nails. Here's a quick guide to getting those perfect shiny nails like Bhumi Pednekar at home.
Bhumi Pednekar shared a slew of pictures flaunting her pretty nail art. By the looks of it, her nails are coloured with a lavender purple tint and her ring finger is brushed with a coat of silvery shiny hue. Here's a quick guide to painting your nails like Bhumi Pednekar.
Now that salons are shut, how to do nail art at home to keep your nails neat and presentable is the biggest question. One can easily file their nails at home and apply their preferred choice of nail colours. You can use equipment like needles, sponge, paintbrush, cotton and cello tapes to get the right textures on your nails. For better precision, you can also apply some glue layering your cuticles, so that you cover your nail like a perfectionist. By looking at Bhumi Pednekar's photos, it is quite evident that the Sonchiriya actor has opted for regular go-to nail art.
