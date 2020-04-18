Bhumi Pednekar's BTS Photo With Alia And Varun Tickles The Funny Bones Of Fans

Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as a prominent actor with her films. She has played diverse, strong characters with strong moral fibre, mostly hailing from small towns. From being an overweight, confident wife handling her husband’s insecurities in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, to hitting the bullseye in Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi has made an impact with her impeccable acting skills.

Recently, a throwback picture of Bhumi Pednekar's hand-in-hand walk with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has resurfaced on the internet and has left the fans of these actors in splits. Take a look:

When Bhumi, Alia and Varun's pic tickled the funny bone of fans

The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' pair of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan along with Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the show off-camera at an awards ceremony held this year. In the above picture, all three actors are seen walking hand-in-hand. But what got more attention was Varun's outfit. He is seen wearing a white shirt and black blazer with a pair of checkered shorts while walking with the Bollywood divas.

On seeing the picture, it seems to be taken before Varun's on-stage entry wherein he performed hilarious moments on stage with Vicky Kaushal in a towel. As soon as the picture went viral again, many of their fans and many Instagram users started posting some funny comments. While some comments were a hilarious take on Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, others were with The Jungle Book twist. Take a look at the comments below which will surely make you laugh out loud.

