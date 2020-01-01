Bhumi Pednekar Asked If She Is Dating, THIS Is What She Had To Say

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, currently has five films in the pipeline: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi has managed to create her own space in Bollywood just in her 7-year long career. But whenever the actress is asked if she is dating anyone in or outside the industry, she has always come up with the cliche reply, "I'm in a relationship with my work." But Bhumi has now made some time for love and reportedly The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress is dating the Fukrey actor, Jackky Bhagnani. Read more to know about Bhumi Pednekar's dating history.

Bhumi Pednekar says her dream date is Hrithik Roshan. And this was the second interview where she mentions her love for Hrithik! The way @bhumipednekar reveals it and Karthik teasing her is so cute. @iHrithik @HrithikRules @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy pic.twitter.com/K1MQNQLeFm — amitjain002 (@amitjain002) December 5, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar dating history

Bhumi has opened to a news publishing about her past experiences when it comes to dating. Bhumi's co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana also spilled the beans on the actor’s love life. He said that she is a professional at dating and he also shared advice for men who wish to date her. He said being patient in bed is a must-have quality and he said these things on Neha Dhupia's chat programme, No Filter Neha. The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan star has been very focused when it comes to her professional life and has been utterly commendable in heer on-screen avatars. Bhumi was recently seen playing the role of a sharpshooter in Saandh Ki Aankh alongside Tapsee Pannu.

