Nia Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar & Other Divas Look Drop Dead Gorgeous In Maxi Dresses

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood and television divas have always left their fans awestruck with their quirky style file. From formal to the red carpet look, their fans often take cues from them. Apart from their glamorous look, they have often stolen hearts in casual attires. And it seems like that for actors like Nia Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, casual looks are an opportunity to flaunt the maxi dresses in their wardrobe.

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Gorgeous In Vivid Maxi Dresses & These Pics Prove It

TV & Bollywood divas slaying in maxi dresses

Nia Sharma's out of the blue avatar

TV actor Nia Sharma can style any outfit like a pro and she has cemented this fact often. The 29-year-old actor wore a blue and white one-shoulder dress. Her eye make-up complemented her overall attire.

READ | Nia Sharma Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Slayed In Black Outfits Better?

Mouni Roy's elegance roars in cheetah print dress

Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's fashion statements have always been on point. In the below picture, Mouni is seen sporting a cheetah print full-length dress. The Naagin actor's make-up made her look more intense.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar To Nia Sharma | Celebs Pull Off Tube Gown Looks Beautifully

Aditi Rao Hydari's blue floral dress

Aditi Rao Hydari slayed her look in a floral printed maxi dress. The off-shoulder attire features vivid shades of blue. To complete the look, the Padmaavat actor wore strappy heels and an overcoat with the dress.

READ | Nia Sharma Posts Pic Of Her Enjoying A Drink At The Poolside, Calls It 'quarantine Mood'

Bhumi Pednekar's spotlight look

Bhumi Pednekar's contemporary looks have always managed to grab the attention of her fans. During the promotions of her last release Bala, Bhumi opted for a brown floral shirt-dress. High-heels and a pair of black earrings complemented her fierce look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.