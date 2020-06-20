Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone: Who Styled The Black Turtle Neck Top Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone have a similar kind of fashion choice that is chic and elegant. There comes a time when many stars in Bollywood are seen pulling off similar trends with varied styles. Considering Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone, here's a look at the time when the two divas sported similar kinds of turtle neck tops. Check out their pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a classy black turtle neck top for one of her events. The actor's chic attire was complemented with some buttons on the sleeves. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wore a pair of simple and dainty footwear. She ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup. Bhumi Pednekar's bouncy and naturally flowing hair made her look like a diva.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sported a similar turtle neck top as one of her airport looks. Not to miss the classy sunglasses that complimented her look. Deepika also wore a dainty watch. The actor looked exquisite and stunning, as she left her hair straight open. With no makeup, the Chhapaak actor looked perfect.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in a comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie, Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles. However, no announcements about the release date of the movies are out yet.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Later, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Deepika reportedly has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern, in her kitty.

