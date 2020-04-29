Bhumi Pednekar Shares A “gold” Post-workout Selfie, Fans Call Her Tokyo From 'Money Heist'

Bhumi Pednekar has been keeping her fans updated on how she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. Be it mentioning that she is spending time with her family or posting her home workout, the actor has been keeping herself busy by being productive. Recently, the actor shared a post-workout selfie and her fans praised her in the ‘Money Heist’ style.

Bhumi Pednekar posted a selfie sans makeup. The actor is seen wearing a white graphic tank top. The actor clicked a picture with an angle where the sunlight gave her face a golden glow. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar gave herself a new nickname in her caption, “Am pure gold baby.” ☀️ As soon as the actor posted the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Some fans asked her to share her workout routine while some fans compared her to Hollywood characters. One of the users went on to compare Bhumi Pednekar to the Hollywood character Tokyo from Money Heist. The user wrote, “Mam you look like Tokyo.”

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar shared the pictures of her homegrown plants of fruits and vegetables inspiring fans to go for 'Ghar Ki Kheti'. Bhumi Pednekar through her recent post on Instagram also introduced #PednekarKePed. In the caption of the picture, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that the plants needed months of tender love and care. The pictures have gone viral on social media and several fans are inspired by Bhumi Pednekar's idea. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the pictures as "After months of tender love & care, we present to you #PednekarKePed 🌱 #homegrown #GharKiKheti #sustainableliving".

