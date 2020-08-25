Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'good Morning' Selfie, Neena Gupta Compliments Her Bindi

On August 25, Tuesday morning, actor Bhumi Pednekar delighted the fans with a "#positivity" post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie wearing a Chandrakor Bindi. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram caption simply read as "à¤¨à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¤¾à¤¤", which means hello and good morning. Co-actor Neena Gupta dropped a comment on Bhumi's picture saying, "Like d bindiðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar's 'good morning' picture

In this Instagram picture, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen styled in a nude makeup look. She opted for a light shade nude lipstick. Her eyes looked simple with no kajal look. Bhumi Pednekar kept her hair open. Apart from the Chandrakor Bindi, the actor also had a small red tikka on her between her eyebrows, likely after her prayers.

Neena Gupta's comment on Bhumi's photo

Fans' comment saying "Sundar"

Several fans and followers have commented and reacted to Bhumi Pednekar's photo. One of the users wrote, "Wow looking beautiful so nice your eyes and face", while another reacted commenting, "So beautiful and cutie pic". Many fans have also wished the actor good morning in the comment section. Take a look at more praises for Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. She took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of her celebration. She shared a couple of pictures from her Ganpati celebrations showcasing the decoration and a small Ganesha idol. Bhumi Pednekar also explained how she has been attending aartis happening in different parts of the country, through her computer.

In the first Instagram post, Bhumi can be spotted sitting next to the mandap praying. She has also posted a picture of the modak made at home as a prasad or offering. The caption read as, "à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤®à¤‚à¤—à¤² à¤®à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ

Ganapati Bappa Morya ðŸ™âœ¨ #ganeshchaturthi #modak". These are lines as part of the prayers offered to Lord Ganesha.

In the second Instagram post, she posted a video with her sister attending a video call with their families who are in different parts of the country. They could be seen singing bhajans while the aartis happen on the screen. Here, she wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi in the times of ðŸ¦ We missed being together,but we still felt most connected ever âœ¨ Ganapati Bappa Morya". Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

