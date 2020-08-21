Fans Share Bhumika Chawla's Movie Stills With Co-stars To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Actor Bhumika Chawla turned a year older on August 21, 2020. The actor has been a part of several movies, predominantly working for South Indian movies. Bhumika Chawla's fans took it to their social media accounts to wish the actor a very Happy Birthday. Many fans shared some beautiful pictures of the actor while many shared her movie stills, to wish her in a special way. Take a look at how netizens celebrated Bhumika Chawla's birthday.
Happy birthday Bhumika chawla #SarkaruVaaripaata pic.twitter.com/kXPpIPrMNw— Lava Kumar (@LavaKum44270405) August 21, 2020
Happy Birthday #BhumikaChawla 🎂❤ from all @urstrulyMahesh fans.— urstruly_aadi (@urstrulyaadi) August 21, 2020
Your duo rocked in #Okkadu 🙏
Hope u achieve Ur goals mam .#MaheshBabu #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/cuvgdxIxFC
One of Bhumika Chawla's fans shared these pictures of the latter from one of her films. The pictures are from one of her films with south Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. The first picture is from the scene in the film where Bhumika Chawla celebrates her birthday and the second one from a wedding scene.
The "Jaanu" we loved the most before #96Movie #Jaanu. Many more happy returns of the day @bhumikachawlat. Have a lot of fun with "cake ku thambi Bun and kaththi ku thambi blade" 😊😊 #BhumikaChawla #Master— Robin Robert ™ (@Peace_Brw) August 21, 2020
Hearty Wishes from @actorvijay anna fans❤️ pic.twitter.com/MrG2WUMgpN
Also Read: Bhumika Chawla Urges Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans To Pray For His Soul And Not Blame People
Wishing #BhumikaChawla a very happy birthday on behalf of all @actorvijay fans #Master pic.twitter.com/65qwKySErM— VijayFanGirls_TeluguFC (@VijayFanGirlsFC) August 21, 2020
Many many happy returns of the day ma'am#BhumikaChawla pic.twitter.com/tUQVK5GHR9— Hoori Toori (an admirer of SSR) 🌠 (@Hoori_Toori) August 21, 2020
Another twitter fan shared a picture from one of Bhumika Chawla's movies Badri. The fan wished the actor and also wrote how much they loved the actor's character in the film. He further added that the birthday wish was from the fans of Actor Vijay., Bhumika Chawla's co-star from Badri.
One of Bhumika Chawla's fans also wished her and shared a still from her movie MS Dhoni. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and the latter played the character of his sister in the film.
Happy Birthday Bhumika chawla mam ...😍💫🤗 God bless you 😇#SalmanKhan #BhumikaChawla pic.twitter.com/q6Xhiokedl— The Tiger Is Still Alive (@BeingTushar13) August 21, 2020
Wishing You a very Happy birthday to @bhumikachawlat mam 🎂🎉— TEAM AATHERYA KANYAKUMARI/Online promoters (@TeamAatherya) August 21, 2020
Wishes from behalf of all @Suriya_offl fans ❤️#HappyBirthdayBhumika#BhumikaChawla#SooraraiPottru#SuriyaismTrendOnSep5th6pm pic.twitter.com/ikHo3ObnUd
Using the still of one of Bhumika Chawla's best Bollywood movie, a fan wished her on her birthday. The picture was from her hit film with Salman Khan, Tere Naam. Actor Suriya Sivakumar's fans also took social media to wish Bhumika Chawla on her birthday. They shared a bunch of her movie clips and expressed their love towards he
Also Read: Salman Khan Had More Than One On-screen Romance In THESE Movies; See List
నన్నేదో సేయమాకు...— i am N.Rajesh(NRT) (@rajeshntripati) August 21, 2020
Wishing A Talented Actress @bhumikachawlat A Happy Birthday On Behalf of #NTR @tarak9999 Fans #BhumikaChawla#HappyBirthdayBhumika 🎂💐 pic.twitter.com/WzBCCZ5SIQ
Many more happy returns of the day@bhumikachawlat#BhumikaChawla #HBDBhumikaChawla pic.twitter.com/475Tuh3T4l— Ajo Antony Mathew (@Ajoanto6) August 21, 2020
Also Read: Salman Khan With Preity Zinta Or Bhumika Chawla: Which Pair Have Better Chemistry?
Birthday wishes to the beautiful and brilliant actress #BhumikaChawla— Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) August 21, 2020
May God bless, wishing a great year
ahead @bhumikachawlat#HBDBhumika #HappyBirthdayBhumika pic.twitter.com/vL7nT4QUVA
Bhumika Chawla has also featured with actor NTR in films Samba and Simhadri. On behalf of NTR, fans of the actor wished Bhumika Chawla a very happy birthday. Another actor shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of the actor, wishing a great year ahead.
Also Read: As Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' Completes 17 Years, Take A Look At Where The Cast Is Now
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.