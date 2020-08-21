Fans Share Bhumika Chawla's Movie Stills With Co-stars To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Actor Bhumika Chawla turned a year older on August 21, 2020. The actor has been a part of several movies, predominantly working for South Indian movies. Bhumika Chawla's fans took it to their social media accounts to wish the actor a very Happy Birthday. Many fans shared some beautiful pictures of the actor while many shared her movie stills, to wish her in a special way. Take a look at how netizens celebrated Bhumika Chawla's birthday.

Netizens wish Bhumika Chawla on her birthday

One of Bhumika Chawla's fans shared these pictures of the latter from one of her films. The pictures are from one of her films with south Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. The first picture is from the scene in the film where Bhumika Chawla celebrates her birthday and the second one from a wedding scene.

The "Jaanu" we loved the most before #96Movie #Jaanu. Many more happy returns of the day @bhumikachawlat. Have a lot of fun with "cake ku thambi Bun and kaththi ku thambi blade" 😊😊 #BhumikaChawla #Master



Hearty Wishes from @actorvijay anna fans❤️ pic.twitter.com/MrG2WUMgpN — Robin Robert ™ (@Peace_Brw) August 21, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day ma'am#BhumikaChawla pic.twitter.com/tUQVK5GHR9 — Hoori Toori (an admirer of SSR) 🌠 (@Hoori_Toori) August 21, 2020

Another twitter fan shared a picture from one of Bhumika Chawla's movies Badri. The fan wished the actor and also wrote how much they loved the actor's character in the film. He further added that the birthday wish was from the fans of Actor Vijay., Bhumika Chawla's co-star from Badri.

One of Bhumika Chawla's fans also wished her and shared a still from her movie MS Dhoni. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and the latter played the character of his sister in the film.

Happy Birthday Bhumika chawla mam ...😍💫🤗 God bless you 😇#SalmanKhan #BhumikaChawla pic.twitter.com/q6Xhiokedl — The Tiger Is Still Alive (@BeingTushar13) August 21, 2020

Using the still of one of Bhumika Chawla's best Bollywood movie, a fan wished her on her birthday. The picture was from her hit film with Salman Khan, Tere Naam. Actor Suriya Sivakumar's fans also took social media to wish Bhumika Chawla on her birthday. They shared a bunch of her movie clips and expressed their love towards he

Birthday wishes to the beautiful and brilliant actress #BhumikaChawla



May God bless, wishing a great year

ahead @bhumikachawlat#HBDBhumika #HappyBirthdayBhumika pic.twitter.com/vL7nT4QUVA — Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) August 21, 2020

Bhumika Chawla has also featured with actor NTR in films Samba and Simhadri. On behalf of NTR, fans of the actor wished Bhumika Chawla a very happy birthday. Another actor shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of the actor, wishing a great year ahead.

