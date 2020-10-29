Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thursday Thoughts In Latest Post; Says 'Love Reflects Love'

Bhumi Pednekar is known to be quite active on social media and this time, she has posted some sun-kissed pictures that are getting massive attention from fans on Instagram. The Sand Ki Aankh actor has created a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She holds a massive fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her fans with her posts. In this picture that she has posted, she is wearing a no-makeup look and is seen enjoying the golden hour look. She shared her Thursday Thoughts and wrote Love Reflects Love. As she shared the post, her followers showered love on her picture with lovely comments.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post

Bhumi Pednekar also shared some stories on Instagram. In one picture, she was seen writing about requesting everybody to wear a mask. She continued saying how paranoid she was due to COVID-19 and she couldn’t wait for normalcy. Previously, On Tuesday, she had also shared her Tuesday Thoughts. Taking to Instagram and wrote about spreading love and joy with a sun-kissed selfie.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and she was celebrating the year anniversary of her film. Saand Ki Aankh has completed one year on October 25. She shared a video from Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar wrote that it had been a year since her most cherished film. She shared pure happy memories.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare in which she starred alongside Kokana Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Kundra. Bhumi will soon be seen in Badhaai Ho sequel, Badhaai Do in which she features opposite Rajkummar Rao. Bhumi wrote on Instagram tagging Rajkummar Rao and said 'it was time to say Badhaai Do' and they would meet soon on the set.

Bhumi Pednekar rose to fame after playing several headstrong small-town women onscreen. She played roles in the comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Who. Her movie Badhaai Do is scheduled to release in early 2021.

