Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'language' Of Her Own With Sister Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar share a great bond with each other. The duo is often seen dressing up in stylish clothes and posing for stunning pictures together. The sibling pair also loves lounging around and get clicked together as they lazily spend time chatting. Samiksha took to her social media on August 10 to share an adorable picture with Bhumi and added a sweet caption to it. Take a look at Samiksha Pednekar's post.

Samiksha Pednekar shares a picture with Bhumi Pednekar

Samiksha Pednekar took to her Instagram to share the picture with Bhumi from one of their photoshoots. Both of them are seen posing on a mattress and are dressed in cropped tanks and lounge shorts. Samiksha is leaning against Bhumi as she looks into the camera while Bhumi is seen laughing. She wrote in the caption, "We have a language of our own â™¾ðŸ’œ @bhumipednekar". [sic]

Fans loved seeing the two sisters together and jumped to the comments section to shower them with praises and compliments. Giving them a nickname of their own, a fan club of Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "#bhumiksha best sisters forever â¤ï¸". Agreeing with Samiksha Pednekar's caption, a user wrote, "All sisters have their own language ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Complimenting the two, another one wrote, "Cuteness overload ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥".

The duo earlier completed a photoshoot for a leading magazine. In the pictures, the sisters are seen twinning and are dressed up in white tops and blue shorts. As Samiksha Pednekar's top has a lacy floral design, Bhumi's shirt has a more solid coloured fit and has a button-down closure. In one of the pictures, the sibling pair is seen enjoying a bowl of noodles and a chocolate shake. Samiksha wrote in the caption, "In food we trust ðŸœ @graziaindia

Food x Pednekar Sisters x Grazia ðŸ¤©". [sic]

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is currently awaiting the release of her next Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film is headed for a digital release on Netflix. She will also be seen in Mr Lele alongside Varun Dhawan and in Durgavati. She has also been roped in for Takht and Badhaai Do.

